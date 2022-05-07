Man gets jail for multiple incidents around Cork city

A 29-year-old man skipped a checkout queue in Tesco and then got aggressive and abusive with staff and customers.

Now he has been jailed for three months for this and other crimes.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the evidence in a number of cases to which Alin Topor pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

One occurred on April 25 2021 after Topor had been told that he was unwelcome at a house at Grattan Hill.

Gardaí found him staggering around the road in a highly intoxicated condition. He was charged with being drunk to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

On June 19, 2021 he caused a disturbance at Tesco on Paul Street. First, he jumped the queue at a checkout and then he got aggressive with staff and customers. He was so aggressive the gardaí had to be called. Arrested on that date he was taken to the Bridewell garda station where he caused criminal damage to a mattress in the cell to a cost of €200.

There was a similar incident later at Mayfield garda station where he damaged another cell mattress — again causing €200 worth of damage.

Judge Alec Gabbett said the most serious incident which was of concern was the row which the defendant had with a motorist in Cork city. At the height of it, Alin Topor kicked the door off the Skoda car causing over €2,000 in damage.

Sgt Davis said the accused had 20 convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour among his 58 convictions in Ireland.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 29-year-old came from Romania in 2013 and worked in a piggery in Macroom and later moved to Cork city where he got a job in a restaurant and another job at a laundry in Little Island.

“But he ended up homeless and drinking. He now has that part of his life under control and has stopped drinking.

“He is not claiming social welfare. He thinks that if he gets welfare he might end up drinking. Instead he wants to get a job and get back into a working life,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Gabbett wondered what Topor’s problem was with garda station mattresses. However, he said the most serious offence was the criminal damage he caused to the Skoda car.

He imposed a total jail term of three months.