Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 11:48

Sea search in West Cork called off after local enquiries found no swimmer at risk

The RNLI in Courtmacsherry were called out on Wednesday night to search for a swimmer after concerned beach walkers found clothing on the beach after seeing a person in the water.
The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Voluntary Crew involved in tHE callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, Duty Mechanic Dave Philips and crew Ken Cashman, Peter Nunan, Denis Murphy, Evin O Sullivan and Dean Hennessey. Picture shows the Lifeboat Crew after arriving back to the Station House at 1am this morning.

Roisin Burke

A multiagency search operation took place last night in West Cork after an emergency call was made by a member of the public.

The RNLI in Courtmacsherry were called out on Wednesday night to search for a swimmer after concerned beach walkers found clothing on the beach after seeing a person in the water.

The Courtmacsherry All Weather RNLI Lifeboat “Frederick Storey Cockburn” was called out at 10.15pm on Wednesday to help in a search off Garrettstown and Garrylucas beaches near the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat under Coxswain Mark Gannon and crew of six commenced a detailed search of the waters and coastline alongside the Kinsale RNLI Lifeboat and the Old Head / Seven Heads Coast Guard unit. The search was joined later by the Coastguard Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford.

A thorough search was undertaken using the powerful searchlights, night vision and parachute flares from the lifeboat and the heat detection sensors of the helicopter, while the Old Head / Seven Heads Coast Guard unit combed the shoreline at Garrettstown and Garrylucas.

At 12.30 am, when nothing was located and the Gardai had carried out detailed enquiries onshore, the Valentia Coast Guard Marine Co-Ordination Centre called off the search and the lifeboat and the other rescue services returned to their bases.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O Dwyer said: “It was great to see the fast response of so many of our voluntary crew tonight, when their bleepers activated, which ensured that we were at the scene very quickly”.

Brian reiterated that “it is so important to call the rescue services at 112 or 999 quickly once any incident like this occurs as the various rescue services are always at the ready 24 hours a day and great credit is due to the concerned persons that raised the alarm last night”

rnliemergency serviceswest cork
