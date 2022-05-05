Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 09:31

Cannabis and cash seized in operation in Cork

The operation was carried out as part of Operation Tara. 
Gardaí in Cork seized €60,000 worth of cannabis, €9,000 in cash and arrested one man following an operation in Cobh yesterday. Image: An Garda Siochana.

Gardaí in Cork seized €60,000 worth of cannabis, €9,000 in cash and arrested one man following an operation in Cobh yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh.

Cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 (analysis pending) along with €9,000 in cash, was found in the course of the search.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning, at Cobh Garda station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

