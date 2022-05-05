People on trolleys 'day in day out' in Cork hospitals says, INMO

INMO’s latest Trolley Watch reveals that 79 people were waiting on trolleys in Cork hospitals yesterday morning — 57 in CUH, 21 in the Mercy, and one person in Bantry General Hospital.
Liam Conway, industrial relations officer with the INMO’s Cork office, warned that the pandemic had “exposed and exacerbated a lot of long-standing issues” contributing to overcrowding.
His concerns are echoed by nurses across the country, as 300 INMO delegates gathered in Sligo for the opening of the nursing union’s annual conference.