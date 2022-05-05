'The closure of a post office can equal the death of a village': Blarney community to protest potential closure

OPPOSITION politicians have welcomed the decision by local people to protest against the possible closure of Blarney Post Office.

The current postmaster is due to finish their contract at the end of May and despite advertising the vacancy three times, An Post has not secured a new postmaster, and the deadline for applications expires next Thursday, May 12.

At a Monday night meeting called by Sinn Fein Corcaigh, the decision was taken to hold a public protest at 1pm on Monday outside Blarney Post Office.

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said the protest was necessary to force Government parties, “particularly Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael” to honour commitments they had made to save post offices.

“At the moment there are 920 post offices, and according to a recent Grant Thornton report, 880 of them are at risk,” Deputy Gould said.

“The new An Post contracts are unsustainable and not viable.”

The decision to protest comes despite Cork North Central Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan saying last week he had received expressions of interest in taking on the postmaster’s contract from “a number of business people”.

Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry, welcomed the decision by Blarney residents to protest.

“The closure of a post office can equal the death of a village so I'm pleased to see that Blarney residents have decided to make a stand and to campaign to keep their post office,” Mr Barry said.