Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:36

Cork set to recruit 200 new Healthcare Support Assistants

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is recruiting 200 new Healthcare Support Assistants (HCSAs) in Cork.
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is recruiting a total of 300 new Healthcare Support Assistants, with 200 positions in Cork and 100 in Kerry.

Breda Graham

Cork is set to get 200 new Healthcare Support Assistants (HCSAs), formerly known as home helps, under a recruitment drive led by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH).

The closing date for the current round of recruitment is midday today and any applications received after this date cannot be considered for this phase of the recruitment, but may be considered at a later date for future phases of the recruitment campaign.

Successful applicants will enjoy a rewarding career, supporting people to live independently in their own homes and making a real difference to communities.

Working in partnership with service users and their families, the seven-day personalised service supports people to live independently in their own homes and makes “a real difference to communities”, supporting people with their daily living activities.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said it is keen to maximise recruitment opportunities for the Home Support service so that it can provide a “high-quality service at home for those who need it”.

“Successful recruitment will help us to reduce or eliminate any waiting times,” the spokesperson said.

HCSA Recruitment Co-ordinator Noreen Cremin said that HCSAs provide a “vital role” in their communities, enhancing the quality of life of older people living at home, and enabling them to stay in their own homes longer than might otherwise be possible.

“The service that Health Care Support Assistants provide to people in their own communities is a hugely valued service.

“I think now more than ever the general public and the health services itself really appreciate the service that Health Care Support Assistants can provide by enabling people to live at home, safely and for as long as is reasonably possible,” she said.

