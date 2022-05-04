Bill to be introduced to address 'crazy loophole' that leaves Carrigaline renters unprotected from hikes

A BILL is being introduced in the Dáil today to address a “crazy loophole” within the Rent Pressure Zones in Carrigaline that has left 1200 renters unprotected from extortionate rent hikes.

Cork Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is proposing the bill that will see the southern half of Carrigaline, Ballygarvan and Crosshaven, along with the surrounding areas, covered by a Rent Pressure Zone.

The Cork TD explained the purpose of the bill: “All of the city, and most of the county, are covered by rent pressure zones. These keep rent increases to the level of inflation.

“Due to a bizarre loophole, however, the part of Carrigaline south of the Owenabue, as well as Ballygarvan and Crosshaven, are not included in a Rent Pressure Zone. This means that 1,200 renters in this area can face whatever rent increase the landlord decides.”

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Laoghaire said it was “crazy” that there needed to be a Bill created and a law change to deal with the issue, but said he had been raising the problem since 2018 and no progress had been made.

“It is not common to have a piece of legislation relating to a specific area. However, I have been raising this with successive housing Ministers for four years now and have not seen any progress, so I feel I have no choice.

“I will introduce a bill in the Dáil on Wednesday which will close this loophole and ensure that the entirety of the Carrigaline LEA is included in a Rent Pressure Zone. I am looking forward to debating this issue with the Minister as soon as possible. "

Today is the first step of the bill, which will see Mr Ó Laoghaire propose the legislative changes in the Dáil.

Mr ÓLaoghaire said, with the support of the Government, it was possible to have the bill enacted within two to three months.

'FASTEST WAY'

Speaking to The Echo Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the Government were bringing in new rent legislation in the Autumn that would deal with the “anomaly” that currently leaves 1200 renters unprotected from massive rent hikes.

“I am aware of the issue, it can be traced back to when Carrigaline was divided into two separate Local Electoral Areas (LEAs).

“I have spoken as recently as this week with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on this issue and the Government is planning on introducing new rental legislation in the autumn and this issue will be dealt with as part of the Legislation. This anomaly will be addressed.”

Mr McGrath also welcomed the proposed bill by Sinn Féin.

“I welcome all assistance to see the issue resolved. I have been working on it in Government and I am confident we have found a way to deal with it.”

The Cork Minister said the fastest most effective way to deal with it was through Government legislation but said he was “agnostic to the vehicle used” to sort out the issue.

“Whatever means is fastest is the way to deal with it.”