International data security company opens new state-of-the-art offices in Cork city 

INTERNATIONAL data security company Blancco Technology Group has formally unveiled its new state-of-the-art offices in Cork city centre.

Based on Lapp’s Quay, the premises, which has the capacity for up to 34 employees, marks Blancco’s first centre of operations in Ireland.

The opening was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin who said the facility is “exciting news for Cork and for Ireland”.

“The new Blancco hub in Lapp’s Quay will bring new employment to local citizens, and it further reinstates Cork’s competitive position in attracting investment from leading, global technology businesses at the forefront of innovation.

“I am delighted that Blancco has chosen Cork for its new premises, as part of its global expansion,” Mr Martin added.

Adam Moloney, CFO of Blancco, said the new Cork site “represents a significant milestone for the Blancco Group”.

“We’re investing heavily in our operations in Ireland, and it will be a key strategic hub as we accelerate our international expansion.

“With this launch, we look forward to adding new members to our growing business, but this opening event is also an opportunity for us to celebrate the hard work of our outstanding Blancco Ireland team,” he continued.

Blancco, which specialises in data erasure and computer reuse for corporations, governments, and computer remarketing companies, is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The company has been assisted by IDA Ireland to make these new offices a centre of excellence for research and development (R&D) as well as a strategic hub for Blancco, globally.

Over the next three to four years, Blancco is set to invest several million euros in R&D, job creation, and skills training.

“IDA Ireland wish to congratulate Blancco on the official opening of its state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Cork city’s bustling business district,” Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, commented.

“The establishment of this strategic R&D hub for Blancco in Cork is a testament to the south-west region’s highly skilled and talented workforce and reinforces IDA Ireland’s mission to boost jobs and investment for regional locations.

“I wish the Blancco Ireland team every success with this expansion.”