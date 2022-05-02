Emergency services at scene of an incident on Cork’s northside

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the northside of the city.
In a tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade said crews are dealing with a road traffic collision on Dublin Street in Blackpool.
It's understood Gardaí are also at the scene.
Crews are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Dublin Street in Blackpool, please avoid the area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yIu14ghASk— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) May 2, 2022
The public have been asked to avoid the area.
More to follow as we have it.