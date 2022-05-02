Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 20:14

Emergency services at scene of an incident on Cork’s northside

The public have been asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services at scene of an incident on Cork’s northside

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the northside of the city. Image via Cork City Fire Brigade.

Amy Nolan

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the northside of the city.

In a tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade said crews are dealing with a road traffic collision on Dublin Street in Blackpool.

It's understood Gardaí are also at the scene.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

More to follow as we have it. 

More in this section

Public invited to have their say on proposed new cycle scheme for Cork city Public invited to have their say on proposed new cycle scheme for Cork city
Ireland Census 2022 launch Households asked to return uncollected census forms by post
Well-known vintage retailer opens doors of new Cork store on vibrant city centre street Well-known vintage retailer opens doors of new Cork store on vibrant city centre street
cork roadsemergency services
<p>Kacper Kozlwski with Mark 'Fanta' O'Sullivan (left) and Dots Tobin organisers of The Ultimate walk challenge for Kacper on May 7th. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Midleton community rallies for brave teen fighting cancer with fundraising event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more