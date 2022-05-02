Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 18:10

Households asked to return uncollected census forms by post

The CSO advised that enumerators are now completing their collections and if a household's form has not yet been collected they are asked to return it by post which can be done free of charge. 
Households asked to return uncollected census forms by post

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with twins Mya (left) and Zara Akinsowon (8), as he launched Census 2022 at Government Buildings in March. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has appealed to those who have not had their census form collected to return the form by post without delay. Picture: Brian Lawless

Amy Nolan

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has appealed to those who have not had their census form collected to return the form by post without delay. 

In a statement, the CSO thanked enumerators and the general public for their support of and participation in Census 2022.

The CSO advised that enumerators are now completing their collections and if a household's form has not yet been collected they are asked to return it by post which can be done free of charge. 

"By law, everyone who was present in the country on Census night must be recorded on a form, so it is really important that the completed forms are returned to us now," Eileen Murphy, head of census administration said. 

"If you know of someone who needs extra support with their form, we ask you to check in with them and help them get in touch with us for further information if required."

Once the 2 million forms are all returned to the Census Head Office in Swords, they will be scanned, and the data analysed before being published as anonymised statistics.

Preliminary population figures from Census 2022 are expected to be published by mid-summer.

Census forms can be posted to: Central Statistics Office, PO Box 2021, Freepost 4726, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 D2X4. 

Read More

Public invited to have their say on proposed new cycle scheme for Cork city

More in this section

Well-known vintage retailer opens doors of new Cork store on vibrant city centre street Well-known vintage retailer opens doors of new Cork store on vibrant city centre street
'The local community has lost a big presence': Tributes paid to popular Cork man who died at Lough Hyne 'The local community has lost a big presence': Tributes paid to popular Cork man who died at Lough Hyne
Sunshine and showers predicted for the week ahead of hot weekend Sunshine and showers predicted for the week ahead of hot weekend
cork people
Public invited to have their say on proposed new cycle scheme for Cork city

Public invited to have their say on proposed new cycle scheme for Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more