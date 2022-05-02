Surge of local interest may save Blarney Post Office from closure

A NUMBER of local business people are considering bids to take over the contract for Blarney Post Office, a local TD has said.

The development comes after concerns were expressed locally about the future of the branch, and that the post office might face closure if a new postmaster could not be secured for Blarney.

Post offices are run by independent, self-employed postmasters who sign a contract with An Post to provide post office services.

Despite local fears, however, a spokesperson for An Post said it remained “totally committed to maintaining a post office for the people of Blarney”.

The spokesperson said An Post had advertised the contract for Blarney Post Office twice but had received “no takers”, and had now advertised the position again, with a closing date of 12 May for receipt of applications.

Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, told The Echo that he had received reassurances from An Post that Blarney would not be losing its post office, and he was endeavouring to help connect a number of local businesses with the State postal service.

“An Post has recently advertised the contract for Blarney Post Office, but unfortunately thus far nobody has emerged to take over the service,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“With this in mind, myself and Councillor John Sheehan have reached out to a number of local business people and stakeholders, and we know that a number of those parties are now considering approaching An Post with a view to taking on the contract,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Fianna Fáil city councillor John Sheehan said he was hopeful that a new postmaster could soon be found for Blarney.

“The loss of our post office would be a terrible blow, but Blarney is big enough to sustain a viable post office, and with a number of parties voicing interest, hopefully one of those interested parties will come through,” Cllr Sheehan said.

The development of interest in the contract comes as Sinn Féin Corcaigh is planning a public meeting in Blarney Community Centre, at 7pm tomorrow evening, on the issue of Blarney Post Office and its future.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said he and Cork City councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins want to host a discussion on securing the future of Blarney Post Office.

“Currently, the post office risks closure on 31 May, something which would be a devastating loss to the local community,”Mr Gould said.