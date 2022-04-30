Fabulous line-up for special EdStock fundraiser in Clonakilty 

ON Sunday May 1 the iconic De Barra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty will host a benefit gig from 2.30pm-7pm to raise funds for a motor neurone disease (MND) charity, as a show of support for local musician Ed Kadysewski, who has been diagnosed with the illness.

A fabulous line-up of musicians will take to the stage including Hank Wedel, Fiona Kennedy, Bill Shanley, and Justin Grounds. There will also be an extremely rare appearance from 1980s post-punk outfit Seringetti Long Walk.

All proceeds from the gig will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Kadysewski, who lives in Clonakilty, was born in Pennsylvania in 1956 and studied broadcasting at Penn State University, and film and TV production at New York University, where he gained a masters in fine arts.

When he had finished his studies he became a cameraman at WNBC New York before venturing out on his own as a self-employed documentary cinematographer. He worked in film, and for channels such as BBC, Channel 4, and Discovery.

In 2000 he moved to Clonakilty with his wife Liz Morrissey, who hails from Hospital in Limerick. The couple settled in West Cork with their three children.

Until recently, Kadysewski was a teacher at St John’s College in Cork, where he shared his vast knowledge with young up-and-coming video makers and cinematographers.

A talented keyboard player, he also played with Clonakilty-based band The Innocent Bystanders. It was formed in 2015 in tribute to American singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, who rose to fame when Linda Ronstadt recorded his music on her 1976 album Hasten Down The Wind.

The Innocent Bystanders include Stephen Housden, who played with Zevon’s band back in the day, as well as with the Little River Band.

Other Innocent Bystanders band members include Eugene Brosnan and local bassist Martin Kingston, as well as Jerry Fehily from the Hot House Flowers.

When Kadysewski first joined, he transformed The Innocent Bystanders overnight, not only adding superb keyboards and vocals to the outfit but also completely rearranging most of the songs.

Since he was diagnosed with MND in 2020, his friends and band mates have been giving him great support. It is hoped that the wider community will support Kadysewski by attending this unique musical extravaganza.

Find out more about the work of the IMNDA and donate to the charity at imnda.ie.