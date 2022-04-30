Cork man facing charges in relation to multiple car thefts and burglaries 

DIRECTIONS are still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the case against a young Cork man charged with stealing eight cars, burgling two houses and attempting to burgle two more at various locations around Cork city in March.

Detective Garda Pat Barry arrested Stephen Coughlan, formerly of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork, and now of Bridevalley View in Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said DPP directions were not yet available and he sought a continuing remand in custody until May 25.

Coughlan, who was represented by solicitor Eddie Burke, appeared by video link from prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher previously refused bail.

The charges against the accused relate to alleged offences at Douglas, Glanmire, Carrigaline, Bweeng, Mallow, Firmount and Mallow.

Det Garda Barry said the accused replied, “Sorry”, to every charge that was put to him.

The detective objected to bail saying they were serious offences — all committed on various dates since March 10 — and it was feared that he would commit further similar offences if granted bail.

Mr Burke, solicitor, put it to the defendant — during the earlier unsuccessful bail application — the concerns of the gardaí.

The 21-year-old replied: “The reason I commit a crime is because I was walking around the roads with no money, nothing around me, no friends… I have barely got shoes on my feet.

“People here think if he gets out he will cause wreck again but that is not going to happen.”