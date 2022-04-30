Delight as Nano Nagle Place nets top museum award

NANO Nagle Place, an independent museum in Cork City, has been awarded the prestigious Council of Europe Museum Prize in Strasbourg.

The prize, awarded annually since 1977, recognises museums that uphold the Council of Europe’s values of human rights and democratic citizenship.

Nano Nagle Place is the first Irish museum to win the prize in over 40 years. The last Irish winner was Monaghan County Museum in 1980.

Shane Clarke, chief executive officer of Nano Nagle Place, said the museum was honoured by the news.

“To be recognised at the vanguard of museum practice in our work across heritage and community development, particularly the Lantern Project and the Cork Migrant Centre, confirms our belief that museums really can change the world.”

Sister Julie Watson, Presentation Sisters Congregational Leader, said Nano Nagle Place had given a new meaning to the concept of the museum.

“It uses Nano Nagle, a powerful figure from the past, reinterpreting her call for the 21st century to create meaningful change in the present,” she said.

“Nano Nagle’s core mission of outreach and education sits at the centre of the museum, in the form of Cork Migrant Centre and The Lantern Community Project, and that is what makes Nano Nagle Place a museum with a difference, making a difference.”

She was part of the delegation that travelled from Cork to accept the prestigious prize.

Mr Clarke also travelled for the ceremony, as did Cork City deputy mayor, Derry Canty.

Also included in the delegation were Elmarie McCarthy, Cork City Council tourism officer; Dr Evelyn Grant, Nano Nagle Place board member; Dr Naomi Masheti, co-ordinator of Cork Migrant Centre; Karina Healy, Lantern Community development project co-ordinator; Dr Danielle O’Donovan, programme manager; and Paul Lehane, who represented the Nano Nagle Place welcome team.

Jette Sandahl, president of the European Museum Forum, said Nano Nagle Place epitomised everything that museums can do and can be, and joined the line of Council of Europe Museum Prize winners that were “initially as surprising as they have since become legendary and internationally well known”.

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Tiny Kox, said the Council of Europe believed Nano Nagle Place was an exemplary place.

“With this award the museum plays an important role in promoting the core values in 46 member states of the Council of Europe, the values that in these times that we cannot take for granted and that we need keep defending continuously,” Mr Kox said.