Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 08:09

Cork School of Music to hold performance in Crawford Gallery

"We are delighted to have the School of Music back in the Gallery after over two years.“
The Chroma Quartet, who came together in 2021, includes Lucia Murphy, Ellen O'Connell, Karl Riedewald and Grace Hernan.

Martha Brennan

THE Cork School of Music will return to Crawford Art Gallery today for the first in-person ‘Music at Midday’ event since 2020.

The Thalia Quartet and Chroma Quartet from the school’s programmes will perform in the gallery at noon.

‘Music at Midday’ is part of a long-running partnership between Crawford Art Gallery and Munster Technological University (MTU). Sunday’s event will mark the first time that students will play in the gallery since the beginning of the pandemic.

The quartets will perform pieces by Beethoven in the gallery’s iconic Long Room for the concert, which begins at 12pm.

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration and partnership with the Crawford Art Gallery for this exciting Music at Midday performance,” said Dr Ciara Glasheen-Artem, Head of School at MTU Cork School of Music.

“Music at Midday captures the true essence of community in the arts and strengthens the bond between our two organisations.

“This partnership continues to present an incredible opportunity for our students to perform in the prestigious Crawford Art Gallery allowing music to be heard with new ears and artwork to be viewed in a new light’’.

The Thalia Quartet, founded in 2021, is made up of undergraduate students Kate O'Shea, Myn Fitzpatrick, Ciara Scully, and Alina Obreja and is tutored by Gregory Ellis.

The Chroma Quartet, who also came together in 2021, includes Lucia Murphy, Ellen O'Connell, Karl Riedewald and Grace Hernan.

The award-winning MA students, who are under the tutelage of Simon Aspell, recently became prize winners at Dublin's Feis Ceoil.

Mary McCarthy, Crawford Art Gallery Director said: “MTU Cork School of Music is an exceptional contributor to the cultural fabric of Ireland.

“It’s commitment to quality and the future of music and musicians in Ireland is inspirational. 

"We are delighted to have the School of Music back in the Gallery after over two years.“

