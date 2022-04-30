Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 10:45

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork; two men arrested 

Gardaí seized cash, cocaine and cannabis herb during searches of two houses. 
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized drugs and cash and arrested two men in separate operations

Two men are in custody in a garda station in Cork following separate operations conducted in the Gurranabraher area on Friday. 

As part of Operation Tara, a house in the Gurranabraher area was searched shartly after 5pm under warrant by members of the Serious Crime and Drugs Units based at Gurranabraher station. 

"Cannabis herb worth in excess of €20k (anaylsis pending) was seized along with €7k in cash," a spokesperson said. 

"Other items including mobile phones and electronic scales were also seized."

A man in aged in his late 20s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Gurranabraher station. He can be held for up to seven days.

"In a separate operation, shortly before 8pm, members of the Cork Divisional Drugs and local Drugs Units searched a house under warrant also in the Gurranabraher area of the City," the spokesperson said. 

"Cocaine worth in excess of €8k was seized (analysis pending) along with €4k in cash. 

"A man in his late 30s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Gurranabraher station." 

Gardaí said all drugs seized will now be sent for to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

