Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 20:40

Cork Gardaí escort Ed Sheeran to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for final show

Thousands of fans are currently flocking the stadium for the second of the star's Cork shows. 
Gardaí escorting Ed Sheeran to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture via An Garda Síochána Southern Region on Facebook.

Martha Brennan

CORK Gardaí have safely escorted Ed Sheeran to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the final night of his Cork shows.

The star landed at the stadium earlier this evening and is set to take the stage after 8pm.

"Another successful mission accomplished," Gardaí wrote on the An Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page.

"Ed Sheeran has landed and he is looking forward to his Mathematics concert."

The gates opened for the concert at 4pm, with Limerick star Denise Chaila taking the stage at 6pm and Maisie Peters at 7pm.

Last night, Sheeran performed to 35,000 fans, who were blown away by a setlist with more than 20 songs.

The performance ended with fireworks, flames, and an extra-long encore.

“Cork, you’re more mental on a Thursday night than Dublin on a Saturday night,” Sheeran said on stage last night. 

“It feels so great to be doing big shows like this again. Let’s make it a four-day weekend.”

