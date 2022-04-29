Gardaí mark Go Purple Day for domestic abuse services

AN Garda Síochána is going purple for the country’s domestic support services today, as part of a national awareness-building event now in its third year.

The service has partnered with Men’s Aid and Safe Ireland for this year’s ‘Go Purple Day' to help raise awareness about domestic abuse and the local support services available to those affected.

The initiative was first organised in 2020 by Community Garda Stacey Looby from Athlone Garda Station.

On the day, garda personnel is encouraged to wear, draw, or bake something purple.

Members of the public are also being asked to show their support in similar ways and to help spread the word on the supports available from Men’s Aid, Safe Ireland, and other services.

"This ‘Go Purple Day’ Gardaí, together with domestic abuse support services’ across Ireland, are sending the strong message – we are here for you,” said Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

"Organisations including Safe Ireland and Men’s Aid provide vital support services and work very closely with Gardaí at local and national level.

"Our ‘Go Purple Day’ is an opportunity to highlight their important work and share information on how victims can access their services.

“It is also a time to emphasise the possible warning signs of domestic abuse, sexual crime and gender-based violence that we can all look out for and recognise. For example, visible physical signs and changes in behaviour or demeanour and coercive control tactics.

"The reality is that the perpetrators of domestic abuse hide in very plain sight, but those most impacted are often behind closed doors.”

Mr Noonan added that Gardaí will treat all reports of domestic abuse with the highest priority.

“Gardaí want to reassure the public that we are here to listen, protect and support victims of domestic abuse, sexual crime and gender-based violence,” he said.

“I want to encourage every victim to not suffer in silence and to assure them that they will be listened to and all reports will be treated sensitively and in confidence.”