Future entrepreneurs showcase their ideas at IGNITE UCC

FUTURE entrepreneurs gathered and showcased their ideas as the IGNITE programme at UCC held its awards ceremony to celebrate a successful year of innovation.

The winner of the IGNITE Award for Best Business was Cleidi Hearn of Sunny Numbers, while the Award for Best Business Plan was won by Luke Murphy of Training Reels. Monika Wojtek of Buildzon won the award for Best Pitch.

IGNITE Director Eamon Curtin said: “We were delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the founders who are working full-time on their start-up ideas with the support of IGNITE. We are especially pleased to also highlight the wide range of start-up supports available at UCC such as our short part-time programme, Start-Up Lab, and our hackathon, Ideas for Impact,” he said.

Pictured are Luke Murphy, Training Reels, winner of Best Business Plan; Cleidi Hearn, Sunny Numbers, winner of Best Business Award; Monika Wojtek, Buildzon, winner of Best Pitch Award and Eamon Curtin, Director, IGNITE Programme. Photo Joleen Cronin

Pat Healy, Manager at Bank of Ireland, chaired the adjudication panel and announced the award winners on the night. Mr Healy said: “It is an honour to be a part of the IGNITE programme and we love hearing from Ireland’s future entrepreneurs. The IGNITE programme at UCC is a fantastic opportunity for those who want to establish their own business, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

This year’s graduates included Monika Wojtek from Buildzon. Buildzon is an Online Building Materials Platform that enables buyers to access a network of established suppliers. The company’s platform offers real-time access to prices from multiple vendors, volume discount transparency, delivery reliability and tracking system.

Cleidi Hearn is from Sunny Numbers which is an e-learning platform powered by peer support that helps to build data skills for people working with statistics.

Pictured are Michelle Dorgan, Programme Manager, IGNITE Programme; Luke Murphy, Training Reels, winner of Best Business Plan; Cleidi Hearn, Sunny Numbers, winner of Best Business Award; Monika Wojtek, Buildzon, winner of Best Pitch Award and Eamon Curtin, Director, IGNITE Programme. Photo Joleen Cronin

Luke Murphy is from Training Reels which is a self-service video studio located in enterprise centres which has been described as a “photo booth for marketing videos”.

During the one-hour event, attendees heard start-up pitches from the start-ups who have just completed the programme. They also had the opportunity to meet twenty IGNITE start-up founders who are at different stages of their start-up journey.

The IGNITE Graduate Business Innovation Programme is delivered by University College Cork in partnership with Bank of Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices of Cork City, South Cork and North and West Cork, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.