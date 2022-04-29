Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 11:34

Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Blackrock

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said they are investigating an alleged assault
A spokesperson for the Gardaí said they are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Blackrock area on Thursday. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

A garda investigation has commenced in Cork following an alleged assault in the Blackrock area of the city.

According to the Irish Examiner, a teenage girl was attacked near the Ed Sheeran concert venue in Cork last night and an area of the Marina close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been sealed off as a crime scene to facilitate a forensic examination by garda forensic experts.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said they are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Blackrock area on Thursday. 

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the Blackrock area of Cork.” 

 The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing. 

“Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

