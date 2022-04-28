Former teacher who had 164 child abuse images given suspended sentence 

A FORMER teacher who was caught with hundreds of child sex abuse images and videos at his home in East Cork was given a three-year suspended sentence.

The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography in Midleton, Co Cork, and admitted knowingly producing child pornography between June 3 and July 4, 2017.

Detective Garda Kieran Crowley said the second count related to a document from a Skype communication in which the defendant communicated with other men and expressed fantasies about sexual acts.

Judge Helen Boyle said the count of production of child pornography by Alan Cashman was at the low end of such offences as the facts giving rise to the prosecution were an unusual iteration of a pornography production charge. The judge found the child pornography possession was at the mid-range of such offences.

Imposing the fully suspended sentence, the judge took into consideration mitigating factors that were put forward by defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell.

These included the defendant’s co-operation, the absence of risk factors for possible future offending, the identification of passwords for devices to gardaí, and early admissions to the offences.

One of the main factors taken into consideration by Judge Boyle was what she described as his long history of psychiatric difficulties.

Det Crowley said gardaí went to the home of the accused on December 9, 2018, with a warrant to search for images of child abuse.

“In the search, Alan Cashman presented himself as the person we were looking for. He was living in a mobile home on the property. He invited gardaí into it even though the warrant did not cover it.

“He handed over a number of electronic devices including laptops and a phone, and he then came to the station voluntarily and provided an interview where he admitted downloading child pornography.

“There was a total of 271 images and 33 videos (running to over four hours of material) — 164 were child sexual abuse images, 107 were of children who were exposed.

“Of the videos, 31 were of child sex abuse and two were of children exposed,” Det Crowley said.

The detective explained that the count of producing child pornographic material related to the document that was created from comments made in the course of Skype communications with other men.

During interviews with gardaí, Cashman said he did not get sexual gratification from any of the material and that he accessed it more out of curiosity.

Cashman told them that, after gardaí first called to his home in December 2018, he resigned his position as a teacher the following day.

The school was not identified in court.

The detective said the defendant’s co-operation with gardaí extended to providing them with passwords to access devices.

Both of the charges related to a period between May 29, 2016, and July 22, 2016, at Cashman’s home at Templenacarriga, Midleton, Co Cork.

“He has no previous convictions and there has been no difficulties since,” Ms O’Connell said.