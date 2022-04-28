Irish Water crews working to restore water in Cork village

IRISH Water crews are currently working to restore water in a Cork village following issues at a pumping station in Ballincurrig, Lisgoold.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council is working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to all impacted customers following issues at a pumping station in Ballincurrig, Lisgoold.

Customers may experience low pressure and some discoloured water during this time.

There is an estimated restoration time of midnight tonight and once completed, the water will begin to return as normal.

It may take longer for those on the extremities of the network or on higher ground.

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient."

"We thank customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to all impacted customers," the company said in a statement.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates, people are encouraged to visit the Irish Water website.