Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 09:19

Gardaí attend incident in Jack Lynch tunnel

Gardaí attend incident in Jack Lynch tunnel

This incident follows a number of disruptions to traffic flow in the tunnel in recent days.

GARDAÍ are attending the scene of an incident at the Jack Lynch tunnel this morning.

The incident occurred in the southbound bore of the tunnel and traffic has been reduced to one lane. 

This incident follows a number of disruptions to traffic flow in the tunnel in recent days.

False over-height detections have been made by recently installed equipment at the Jack Lynch Tunnel but the issue has now been resolved, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

In recent days and weeks, there have been reports of over-height vehicles attempting to enter the tunnel which has resulted in disruption for commuters.

However, a spokesperson for TII confirmed new over-height vehicle detection (OHVD) made some false detections when it was first installed, but the issue has since been rectified.

Read More

‘False over-height detections’ made by recently installed equipment at Jack Lynch Tunnel

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man forced his way into neighbour's house in Cork and threatened to cut his throat 
Popular coastal restaurant reopens in Cork Popular coastal restaurant reopens in Cork
Charity mega-gig in aid of Ukraine to take place at Cork Opera House Charity mega-gig in aid of Ukraine to take place at Cork Opera House
cork trafficcork roadsroads
<p>Cork airport terminal yesterday.Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork Airport set to welcome more than 40,000 passengers over bank holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more