Gardaí attend incident in Jack Lynch tunnel

GARDAÍ are attending the scene of an incident at the Jack Lynch tunnel this morning.

The incident occurred in the southbound bore of the tunnel and traffic has been reduced to one lane.

This incident follows a number of disruptions to traffic flow in the tunnel in recent days.

False over-height detections have been made by recently installed equipment at the Jack Lynch Tunnel but the issue has now been resolved, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

In recent days and weeks, there have been reports of over-height vehicles attempting to enter the tunnel which has resulted in disruption for commuters.

However, a spokesperson for TII confirmed new over-height vehicle detection (OHVD) made some false detections when it was first installed, but the issue has since been rectified.