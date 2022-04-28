Cork Airport set to welcome more than 40,000 passengers over bank holiday weekend

CORK Airport is set to welcome over 41,000 passengers over the course of the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

As the growth of passenger traffic continues at Ireland’s second busiest airport, this weekend’s figures indicate a recovery of 82% on the same period in 2019.

Easter was the busiest holiday period of 2022 so far with over 60,000 passengers travelling through Cork Airport.

The airport said the May Bank Holiday passenger figures are a "strong indicator" that the summer season has begun and that passengers in Cork and the south of Ireland have a "strong appetite" for international travel again.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O'Driscoll said: “Cork Airport is delighted to welcome 41,000 passengers this May Bank Holiday weekend. Along with the busy Easter period, the May Bank Holiday indicates a strong return of consumer demand for international air travel from Cork Airport.

"We intend to build on this strong start to 2022 as we expect to welcome over 2 million passengers this year.”

There are 40 scheduled routes available from Cork Airport this summer.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for a pleasant airport experience with a busy holiday season now well underway and to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board.