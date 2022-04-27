Train passenger had drugs worth €3.8k when he arrived at Cork station

Gardaí obtained confidential information of a train passenger bringing a large quantity of heroin from Dublin to Cork — and officers arrested him as soon as he disembarked at Kent Railway Station.

That was on December 9 2020 and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he faces sentencing for heroin-dealing.

Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy gave evidence of the drug activity of 45-year-old Somalian national, Abdulla Abdi, who has been living in Ireland for up to 20 years.

“Gardaí received confidential information that Abdulla Abdi was going to be travelling from Dublin to Cork with a large quantity of Diamorphine.

“I stopped him at Kent Railway Station and brought him to Mayfield garda station where he was found with 27 grammes of Diamorphine with a street value of €3,800,” the detective testified.

Smaller quantities of cocaine and cannabis were found on him too.

“He said he was asked to bring a parcel from Dublin to Cork and he did not know what was in it.

“He said he was getting some cash and some heroin for doing so,” Det. Garda Murphy said.

Judge Hayes asked how much cash and drugs were being given to him for his part in the drug-dealing. The detective said Abdi did not say how much was being paid to him.

Mr Sheehan BL said the accused had made good progress on the Anna Livia treatment project in Dublin.

He said that effectively he had been profoundly addicted to heroin and living on the streets of Dublin.

“He would have had a traumatic childhood in Somalia,” Mr Sheehan said.

The defence barrister said the accused was not benefitting commercially in any way from his drug-dealing activity.

Judge Hayes accepted that this was so but added that nevertheless the accused was actively and repeatedly involved in the crime.

The judge was particularly concerned that the drug involved was heroin.

He said that this particularly pernicious drug was being spread into communities around the country using people like the accused who had their own addictions.

Judge Dara Hayes noted that he was before the court last year for sentencing on a similar heroin-dealing case.

The judge required a probation report on the accused before finalising of sentence and put the matter back until June 27 for that purpose.

In the previous case, Det. Garda Jeremy Murphy said the defendant was arrested for the purpose of a search at the Bridewell garda station on November 3 2021.

“On exiting the patrol car he took a bag out of his pocket and kicked it under the patrol car. It contained €100 worth of cannabis.

“In the Bridewell he took a bag of Diamorphine out of his underwear. It had a €2,300 street value.

“He told us he got the Diamorphine from somebody and he was supposed to give it to someone else and he was to be paid by getting a small amount of heroin for himself,” Det. Garda Murphy said.