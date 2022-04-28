Cork singer-songwriter hopes to deliver a hit with new song in honour of Katie Taylor

A well-known Cork singer-songwriter is set to release a new song in honour of Irish boxing star Katie Taylor ahead of her historic fight against Amanda Serrano in New York.

Knocknaheeny native Myles Gaffney releases his new track entitled ‘Katie Taylor’ today on his social media channels.

“I thought it was important because our culture as Irish songwriters, capturing the moments and capturing the events of our people, is fading rapidly.

“The Irish have been celebrating our people for years through song. I’m trying to carry on a tradition,” Myles told The Echo ahead of the release.

“The second reason then is Katie Taylor is an unbelievable ambassador for Ireland.

“All the great Irish people from our martyrs to our sports heroes have all been honoured with songs and I just think that Katie is a fantastic ambassador for Ireland and the happiness that her career, her victories, have brought into the homes of Irish people is phenomenal.

“The whole country is behind her. I think now is an appropriate time to do a song in her honour that will stand the test of time,” he continued.

Knocknaheeny native Myles Gaffney releases his new track entitled ‘Katie Taylor’ today on his social media channels. Pictured L-R: Kenneth Crinnion, Lauren Crinnion and Myles Gaffney.

A music video to accompany the new song features young Cork boxing star Lauren Crinnion of Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club.

“Lauren actually acted as the young Katie in the video. She’s an all-Ireland champion boxer herself. She was a real pro in front of the cameras,” Myles said.

He’s hoping the new track and music video will prove a hit with Katie Taylor, currently the undisputed World Lightweight Champion.

“Joe Ward, the Irish pro boxer, he told me that he would know her [Katie] personally because he went through the ranks with her, the Olympics and everything, and he said she’s such a humble person that she will absolutely adore it.”

Taylor takes on Serrano on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in what will be the first time a women's boxing match has headlined the famous arena.