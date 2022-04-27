Cork accountancy firms announce major partnership

A CORK-based accountancy firm has announced a major expansion.

MC2 Accountants, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm, revealed this week that it had acquired Parfrey Murphy Chartered Accountants in Ballintemple.

The move now means that MC2, whose offices are located at Penrose Wharf, is now one of Munster’s largest financial services firms.

The acquisition will see all Parfrey Murphy employees and partners join MC2 with immediate effect. The newly expanded team now comprises 52 employees across the firm’s audit, accounting, tax, and corporate finance divisions.

The firm's management believes that MC2 is now uniquely positioned in terms of scale, experience, and expertise.

“This is a very proud day for us here at MC2 as we welcome our new colleagues from Parfrey Murphy," said James Loughrey, Partner at MC2.

"We have ambitious growth and development plans and this move helps us to accelerate the delivery of those plans.

"We believe that Parfrey Murphy’s talented team, service offering, and excellent reputation make it a perfect fit for MC2."

MC2 provides clients with a full suite of end-to-end financial and business solutions. Management believes that the addition of Parfrey Murphy will bolster its financial and accounting service solutions.

From left: James Loughrey, MC2; Mary Blyth, Parfrey Murphy; Sean McSweeney, MC2; Jim McCarthy, MC2; Seamus Parfrey, Parfrey Murphy and Pamela Murphy, MC2. Picture: Brian Lougheed.

Commenting on the announcement, Seamus Parfrey of Parfrey Murphy said that he was delighted to partner with the firm.

“I am delighted that Parfrey Murphy is joining forces with a firm as progressive as MC2," Mr Parfrey said.

"For some time now, we have been considering our options for the delivery of the next phase of Parfrey Murphy’s development and MC2 really is the perfect partner.

"This move creates new, exciting opportunities not just for our team but for our clients also as our expanded firm will offer a wider range of advice and expertise. Client service is our driving force.”