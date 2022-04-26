Two men to appear in court following discovery of over €157k worth of cocaine in Cork

Two men aged in their 20s arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately €157,500 of suspected cocaine in two separate Garda operations in Cork are due to appear before court.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí seized €157,500 worth of cocaine and arrested two men, following two operations in Ballincollig on Monday.

Gardaí conducted a search of a car on the Inniscarra Road in Ballincollig, during which €35,000 of cocaine was located in the vehicle.

A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gurranabraher Garda station.

In a separate operation, gardaí conducted a search at a residential property in Highfield Park in Ballincollig during which €122,500 worth of cocaine was discovered.

A man, also in his 20s, was arrested as a result and was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

Both men have been charged and will both appear before Cork City District Court on Wednesday.