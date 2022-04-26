CUH advises public to only attend ED 'if absolutely necessary' amid surge in presentations 

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is requesting that members of the general public only attend the Emergency Department (ED) if absolutely necessary, as it manages a surge in emergency presentations to the hospital.

Hospital management have said that due to the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital, except for visiting on compassionate grounds, as it continues to manage high volumes of patients, including patients who are positive for Covid-19.

The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the ED.

Management have reminded the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the ED, including a GP or SouthDoc, the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St. Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher (021 4926900), the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital (027 50133) and the Local Injuries Unit in Mallow General Hospital (022 58506).

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue.

“Hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time,” a statement issued by CUH read.