Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 18:59

Cork hotel pays tribute to 'complete gentleman' following death of employee

The well-known Deputy General Manager of Vienna Woods Hotel has passed away.
Deputy General Manager of Vienna Woods Hotel John Peters has passed away.

Breda Graham

Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel has paid tribute to its Deputy General Manager who has passed away.

Taking to social media, hotel management said they are “heartbroken” to learn of the death of John Peters (JP).

“Today we are Heartbroken as we share this truly sad news.

“Last night our esteemed colleague and Deputy General Manager John Peters (JP) sadly passed away after a short but bravely fought illness.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and all our prayers are with John's amazing Aoife, their wonderful little boy Jude, John's parents, the Bickerstaff family, and his endless circle of friends.

“John, we will all miss you so much, we are truly heartbroken. You are a complete gentleman and a dedicated hospitality professional. You will forever be so fondly remembered by all our team,” the post read.

Local politicians and business owners took to social media to share their condolences with Mr Peters’ family.

Senator Jerry Buttimer shared his “deepest sympathies” to his wife Aoife, son Jude and his extended family and friends.

Local Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh described Mr Peters as “a gentleman” and said he was thinking of his family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time.

Local business owner Tracy Desmond Bell, who owns Trace of Cakes, said Mr Peters was “an absolute gentleman” and a pleasure to chat with every time she delivered and set up at Vienna Woods.

“Always willing to lend a hand. I can't believe the terrible news,” she said.

Mr Peters passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Funeral mass will take place at 11am on Friday, April 29 in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Ballinlough Road and he will be laid to rest at Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully.

Cork traffic: Delays on busy interchange after truck breaks down

Cork traffic: Delays on busy interchange after truck breaks down
