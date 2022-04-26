Cork traffic: Delays on busy interchange after truck breaks down

There are delays on one of the city's main road networks this evening after a truck broke down.

The vehicle has broken down on the exit from the Dunkettle interchange to the M8 northbound.

In a tweet, a spokesperson for the Dunkettle Interchange project said that "a tow truck is on the scene so delays on the N40 are expected to reduce."

Meanwhile, motorists are being reminded that the north bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel will be closed tonight from 9pm until 4am tomorrow morning.

The tunnel will be fully closed tomorrow night from 9pm until 4am on Thursday morning.