Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 18:35

Cork traffic: Delays on busy interchange after truck breaks down

A tow truck is on the scene and delays are expected to reduce.
A vehicle has broken down on the exit from the Dunkettle interchange to the M8 northbound. 

Echo reporter

There are delays on one of the city's main road networks this evening after a truck broke down. 

In a tweet, a spokesperson for the Dunkettle Interchange project said that "a tow truck is on the scene so delays on the N40 are expected to reduce."

Meanwhile, motorists are being reminded that the north bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel will be closed tonight from 9pm until 4am tomorrow morning. 

The tunnel will be fully closed tomorrow night from 9pm until 4am on Thursday morning. 

