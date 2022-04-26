Iconic Cork venue to celebrate 125 years in existence

THE EVERYMAN theatre on McCurtain Street completes an important milestone as it celebrates 125 years of entertaining Cork.

The building first opened its doors in 1907 and was initially known as the Cork Palance of Varieties. Its chairman at the time, Mr John O’Connell, described it as “without question the prettiest, most commodious and best-equipped place of entertainment in Ireland”. Later, the building would serve as one of the city’s major cinemas for almost 50 years before closing its doors in 1988.

The listed building was repurposed as a working theatre again in 1990 when Everyman Theatre Company relaunched it as the Everyman Palace Theatre. More recently, the theatre has been known The Everyman since its rebranding in 2012.

This month, the team gathered for the first time in just over two years. Executive director Sean Kelly and artistic director Sophie Motley presented the organisation’s new strategic plan following the pandemic.

Mr Kelly said: “Having survived the burning of Cork, a Civil War, a flu pandemic and now Covid, it really is incredible to be able to celebrate 125 years.

"After all this time, having come through so much, we’re still presenting great shows for our audiences and there’s much, much more to come from this fabulous old theatre.”

Ms Motley said they are looking forward to the future.

“We’re also looking to the next 125 years, to the artists, audiences, and communities who will shape the future of culture in Cork City and County,” she said.

“This will see us nurturing young people and sharing our beautiful theatre with the artists and audiences of tomorrow. After surviving Covid and adapting to digital programming during lockdown, the new strategy looks ahead with a sense of buoyancy as it sets out aims and intentions for the next two years.”

To find out more about upcoming productions visit everymancork.com.