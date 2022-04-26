Cork county councillors approve ‘robust’ county development plan

COUNCILLORS unanimously approved the Cork County Development Plan 2022-2028 at a full council meeting yesterday afternoon.

A total of 46 councillors voted to adopt the development plan, with no votes against and no abstentions.

The approved plan involved an intense process which featured numerous formal meetings between representatives and council executives, a public consultation period, late-night meetings, amendments, and stakeholder submissions.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone who was involved in the process,” said Mayor of the County of Cork Gillian Coughlan.

“I want to thank all the planners, the administrators, the chief executive, Michael Lynch, and Padraig Moore who has intimate knowledge of the plan. Padraig had a great team behind him who all worked so well together.

“All the members have put their heart and soul into this,” said Mayor Coughlan about her colleagues in the chamber. “You have been under a lot of pressure from a lot of quarters, but you have always done the right thing by your communities, and I really appreciate that.

“I want to acknowledge the chief executive for guiding this process through. I was also very fortunate to have the support from a wonderful deputy mayor in Cathal Rasmussen.”

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey added: “This plan is robust, and it will stand the test of time. I wish to compliment members of this council. It has been a difficult and draining process over the last two years. We have adopted a plan which responds to the entire communities of Cork County Council. It reflects exceptionally well on the range of guidance and legislation that we must operate under.”

The plan is due to come into force this summer.