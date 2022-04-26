Warning issued with accidents caused by distracted driving at an all-time high on Cork roads

ZOOM meetings while driving are among the forms of distracted driving causing accidents on Cork roads as technology presents new pressures for local emergency services.

This was the warning from second officer at Cork City Fire Brigade, Victor Shine, who expressed concern at the high rate of distracted driving from both motorists and cyclists alike.

Mr Shine said the distractions for people responsible for accidents while travelling are at an all-time high.

“The ability for people to entertain themselves while on the move is getting more substantial,” Mr Shine said.

“It is frustrating that this is still a regular occurrence. It’s no longer just people having the phone up to the ear while driving. The modern lifestyle is allowing people to have full-blown visual meetings while driving in their cars. This is frustrating but still a very regular occurrence. Influences like music, news, and other distractions are taking away from the focus when the task should be 100 per cent on making it to the destination safely.”

EARPHONES

He is also urging cyclists to avoid using earphones to prevent further accidents.

“Earphones are extremely dangerous to be wearing on a bike or scooter. Electric bikes and scooters can travel at high speeds. They could be doing speeds of 25 or 30 km/h but while motorists are very limited in what they can do on the roads there are no measures in place to encourage cyclists to behave safely.”

Mr Shine said cyclists need to be aware of the dangers of travelling distracted before setting off on their journey: “People are generally lucky but seeing people getting knocked off bikes is quite common. There are consequences for a person not paying attention.”

Gardaí had a sharp focus on distracted driving this year with much of the emphasis focusing on the dangers of drug driving.

Around 50 people lost their lives on Irish roads to date this year-a stark contrast to 29 during the same date last year.

Gardaí recently appealed to drivers to drive safely following a challenging year for the force that saw more than 3,300 arrests for drug driving. Around 768 arrests were made for the same offence in the first three months of this year.

Cannabis and cocaine were among the most common drugs detected in motorists on Irish roads.