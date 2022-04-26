Warning issued with accidents caused by distracted driving at an all-time high on Cork roads

Gardaí had a sharp focus on distracted driving this year with much of the emphasis focusing on the dangers of drug driving.
Around 50 people lost their lives on Irish roads to date this year-a stark contrast to 29 during the same date last year.
Gardaí recently appealed to drivers to drive safely following a challenging year for the force that saw more than 3,300 arrests for drug driving. Around 768 arrests were made for the same offence in the first three months of this year.
Cannabis and cocaine were among the most common drugs detected in motorists on Irish roads.