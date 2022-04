NOMINATIONS have officially opened for the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher, together with media partner The Echo and EchoLive.ie, have announced details of this year’s awards, which aim to recognise the enormous contribution that volunteers and community and voluntary organisations make to the fabric of the city.

The annual awards, which were established in 2004, recognise in a very public way the contribution voluntary and community groups make in all facets of life throughout the city.

Announcing the details of this year’s awards, the Lord Mayor said that the importance of volunteers in Cork, particularly during the pandemic, must be acknowledged.

“Particularly during the recent pandemic, the volunteers in organisations across the city displayed what makes Cork unique in its care for those less fortunate, marginalised, or isolated,” said the Lord Mayor.

“It is extremely important that the role they play in enhancing the quality of life of all our citizens is acknowledged.

“These awards are intended to go some way towards recognising this contribution.”

The awards are presented to one overall winner and to five category winners in the areas of social inclusion/advocacy/guidance; social services, charities, and environment; arts, culture, recreation and sport; community development and continuing education; and health and wellbeing.

This year will be the first time since 2019 that the awards event will be held in the Concert Hall at City Hall.

Maurice Gubbins, editor of The Echo and EchoLive.ie, title sponsor of the event, said: “As a community newspaper and news site we are delighted at the Echo to have been involved with the project from the start.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those groups for their contribution to the community, social, sporting, and cultural life of Cork City.”

Members of the public are invited to nominate the groups they would like to see recognised for the good work in which they engage.

Nomination forms may be obtained from the Community, Culture and Placemaking Directorate, City Hall, and are available to download from www.corkcity.ie.

The closing date for nominations for the Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards 2022 is Monday, May 2.