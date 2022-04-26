Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 14:04

'We have to lock down the area': Cork gets ready for Ed Sheeran gigs

Gardaí will have a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and a traffic management plan will be in place for the nearly sold-out Ed Sheeran concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week
'We have to lock down the area': Cork gets ready for Ed Sheeran gigs

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the concerts this Thursday and Friday. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Martha Brennan

THE area around Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be closed for business from 5pm this Thursday and Friday, as 70,000 people get ready to attend the Cork leg of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour.

Speaking at a press conference in the stadium this morning, the head of roads policing and major events in Cork City, Inspector James Hallahan, said that a full lockdown will be in place to facilitate the nearly sold-out gigs.

“It’s great to see Ed Sheeran back in Cork after a four year absence,” Inspector Hallahan said. 

“With every great concert, there is an element of policing involved. At 5pm, we have to lock down the area. We expect 35,000 people each night and we just need to make sure that those people get down here safely.” 

Thursday’s event, which kicks off at 4pm, will mark the first concert back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Sheeran last took to the stage in the venue in 2018, performing to a 40,000 strong crowd. His newest tour opened in Croke Park over the weekend and is promoting his best-selling 2021 album Equals.

Eamon O'Boyle, Event Controller, with Kevin O'Donovan, Cork Gaa CEO/Secretary and Garda Inspector, James Hallahan, Roads Policing, speaking at a press briefing this morning. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Eamon O'Boyle, Event Controller, with Kevin O'Donovan, Cork Gaa CEO/Secretary and Garda Inspector, James Hallahan, Roads Policing, speaking at a press briefing this morning. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

A traffic management plan will be in place over the two-day stint in Cork, beginning at 10am with an inner traffic cordon around the stadium.

From this time, parking will be restricted around Ballintemple, including in areas such as Maryville Estate, Park Avenue, Ardfoyle, Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road.

Residents will have access to these areas but gardaí are asking anyone who needs access to carry identification.

The outer cordon, which gardaí say will have a bigger impact on businesses in the area, will kick in at 3pm and stretch to the Monaghan Rd and Centre Park Rd roundabouts, Crab Lane, and Church Avenue.

A full lockdown of the area will be in place from 5pm.

Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park Stadium Dublin last weekend.
Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park Stadium Dublin last weekend.

“We have liaised with local businesses and we will liaise with them again over the next couple of days,” Mr Hallahan said. 

"If businesses have any specific requests we will sit down with them and try to facilitate them as best we can.” 

There will be a zero-tolerance policy for anti-social behaviour while the concerts are taking place.

“People have to be respectful of the area. Bins will be provided for rubbish. Drinking alcohol in public won’t be tolerated and people are liable for fines on the spot,” Mr Hallahan said.

“It’s a family event. People are coming down to enjoy themselves. We have resources to make sure that people are safe and if there is any anti-social behaviour we will respond quickly.”

Read More

Two men arrested following major drug seizures in Cork town 

More in this section

Two men arrested following major drug seizures in Cork town  Two men arrested following major drug seizures in Cork town 
Cork councillor resigns from Fine Gael citing 'disillusionment' with party Cork councillor resigns from Fine Gael citing 'disillusionment' with party
Youghal hotel to become 'care centre' for refugees; locals rally in support of Ironman plans  Youghal hotel to become 'care centre' for refugees; locals rally in support of Ironman plans 
<p>Last October Mr Justice Barniville had quashed the 2018 planning permission to Indaver for the multi million euro incincerator and remitted the application back to An Bord Pleanala for further consideration and determination.</p>

Cork Harbour Alliance lose bid to stop reconsideration of incinerator planning application

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more