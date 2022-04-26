'We have to lock down the area': Cork gets ready for Ed Sheeran gigs

THE area around Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be closed for business from 5pm this Thursday and Friday, as 70,000 people get ready to attend the Cork leg of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour.

Speaking at a press conference in the stadium this morning, the head of roads policing and major events in Cork City, Inspector James Hallahan, said that a full lockdown will be in place to facilitate the nearly sold-out gigs.

“It’s great to see Ed Sheeran back in Cork after a four year absence,” Inspector Hallahan said.

“With every great concert, there is an element of policing involved. At 5pm, we have to lock down the area. We expect 35,000 people each night and we just need to make sure that those people get down here safely.”

Thursday’s event, which kicks off at 4pm, will mark the first concert back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sheeran last took to the stage in the venue in 2018, performing to a 40,000 strong crowd. His newest tour opened in Croke Park over the weekend and is promoting his best-selling 2021 album Equals.

Eamon O'Boyle, Event Controller, with Kevin O'Donovan, Cork Gaa CEO/Secretary and Garda Inspector, James Hallahan, Roads Policing, speaking at a press briefing this morning. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

A traffic management plan will be in place over the two-day stint in Cork, beginning at 10am with an inner traffic cordon around the stadium.

From this time, parking will be restricted around Ballintemple, including in areas such as Maryville Estate, Park Avenue, Ardfoyle, Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road.

Residents will have access to these areas but gardaí are asking anyone who needs access to carry identification.

The outer cordon, which gardaí say will have a bigger impact on businesses in the area, will kick in at 3pm and stretch to the Monaghan Rd and Centre Park Rd roundabouts, Crab Lane, and Church Avenue.

A full lockdown of the area will be in place from 5pm.

Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park Stadium Dublin last weekend.

“We have liaised with local businesses and we will liaise with them again over the next couple of days,” Mr Hallahan said.

"If businesses have any specific requests we will sit down with them and try to facilitate them as best we can.”

There will be a zero-tolerance policy for anti-social behaviour while the concerts are taking place.

“People have to be respectful of the area. Bins will be provided for rubbish. Drinking alcohol in public won’t be tolerated and people are liable for fines on the spot,” Mr Hallahan said.

“It’s a family event. People are coming down to enjoy themselves. We have resources to make sure that people are safe and if there is any anti-social behaviour we will respond quickly.”