Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 10:42

Cork councillor resigns from Fine Gael citing 'disillusionment' with party

Cllr Coakley announced her resignation at a Fine Gael AGM last night
Cork councillor resigns from Fine Gael citing 'disillusionment' with party

COUNCILLOR Karen Coakley has announced her resignation from the Fine Gael party with immediate effect. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

John Bohane

COUNCILLOR Karen Coakley has announced her resignation from the Fine Gael party with immediate effect.

Cllr Coakley announced her resignation at a Fine Gael AGM last night. The Skibbereen based councillor will now become an Independent councillor.

Ms Coakley who ran as a candidate in the 2020 General Election for Fine Gael cited ‘disillusionment’ and the lack of support she received from some quarters within the party as a key factor in her decision to leave the party. She said the party is ‘out of touch’ and not interested in change. 

“I have always been a proud member of Fine Gael. However, considering the events of the General Election in 2020 and the lack of support I received, I am beyond disillusioned with Fine Gael. I believe they are not listening to people. The party is out of touch with the electorate and not interested in change,” she said.

Fine Gael ran two candidates in the 2020 General Election in Cork South West in Senator Tim Lombard and Karen Coakley but the party failed to win a Dáil seat for the first time in over 60 years. 

The campaign was fractious throughout with hundreds of party members in the constituency signing a petition asking for former councillor Noel O’Donovan to be added to the ticket, Councillor Coakley said she did her best to ensure Senator Lombard was elected. 

“I was asked to be Senator Tim Lombard’s running mate. I was not naive enough to think that I would be elected and heading for the Dáil. It was about vote transfers and keeping a seat in Cork South West, not about me.

“I am a team player and geographically it was the right thing to do as my transfers would help to elect Tim. I am appalled those members who created these problems have not been reprimanded to date and were allowed renew their membership without question. These people are responsible for the loss of a Dáil representative in Cork South West,” she added.

Read More

Cork Opposition TD echoes call for general election to be held this year

More in this section

LATEST: Another incident reported; calls for fines to be issued as 'overheight vehicles' cause repeated issues at Jack Lynch Tunnel LATEST: Another incident reported; calls for fines to be issued as 'overheight vehicles' cause repeated issues at Jack Lynch Tunnel
May's Holyrood election Cork Opposition TD echoes call for general election to be held this year
Cork murder trial: 'Scarcely a part of toddler's body that did not display an injury', court hears Cork murder trial: 'Scarcely a part of toddler's body that did not display an injury', court hears
cork politicspolitics
Youghal hotel to become 'care centre' for refugees; locals rally in support of Ironman plans 

Youghal hotel to become 'care centre' for refugees; locals rally in support of Ironman plans 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more