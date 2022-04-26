Youghal hotel to become 'care centre' for refugees; locals rally in support of Ironman plans 

A popular hotel in Youghal is being transformed into a 'care centre' for Ukrainian refugees but the head of operations at the centre has said the new owners understand its importance as a tourist hub for the area.

It is understood transfer of ownership of the Youghal Quality Hotel was completed yesterday and staff were briefed on plans to move 'to a care model'.

There are no details yet on how many people will be accommodated at the location or when they will arrive.

Head of operations at the new centre, Paul Walsh, told the Irish Examiner the hotel would still play a role in tourism for the town and wider area.

"It's not hospitality on the bedroom side of things but we are aware that this is a major part of Youghal tourism and we will be driving that side of things - through public access, use of toilets, car parking, etc."

The hotel is no longer taking bookings and it is understood pre-booked accommodation and functions have been cancelled. Workers at the hotel are understood to have been assured of job security.

Olympic Gold medalist Alistair Brownlee, winner of the 2019 Ironman event in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Youghal community is rallying together to provide accommodation for Ironman athletes preparing to take part in the major race, due to be held in August.

Youghal Business Alliance chairman Ger Flanagan said locals had stepped up to ensure that anyone who needed somewhere to stay was facilitated, either through host families or holiday homes.

“There has been huge uptake, a lot of people have come forward, mostly private houses with spare rooms, and many are taking them in without charging,” he said.

He said that he did not envisage a shortage of accommodation for anyone who needs it on the Ironman weekend on August 13–14, such was the response from the local community.

The Ironman brand has committed to a second three-year contract for the event to take place in Youghal. The first event in 2019 was blighted by bad weather which saw the swim cancelled.

The next two years were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the 2022 edition hopes to run with a half ironman on August 13, and a full ironman on August 14. An ironkids event is also scheduled.

A spokesperson for the organisers said they are aware of the situation, saying: “We’re reviewing the situation in Youghal and looking into alternatives for those that have had their accommodation impacted.”

In recent days, the Taoiseach has said that while Ireland has been very helpful in its response to the plight of Ukrainian refugees, more needs to be done.

On a visit to the new refugee centre in Millstreet Micheál Martin detailed some of his conversations with mothers of children who he said had spent weeks living in basements in silence and with the lights off for fear of being found by Russian soldiers.

“One woman actually said to me that when they hear planes going overhead they get a shudder and they get nervous,” he said.

“So, in the first instance, Ireland is offering respite from that war, from that trauma."

Questioned on Ireland’s capacity to accommodate the 25,000 Ukrainian refugees already here Mr Martin pointed to the new Millstreet centre describing it as an example of Ireland’s “innovative” approach to the refugee housing crisis.

Mr Martin said handling the response to the refugee crisis must be “multi-departmental” within government.

“In two months an awful lot has been achieved, it’s quite unprecedented coming out of the covid situation as well.

"We can do more in terms of coordinating. We are still not out of the emergency phase of this in respect of what has happened.”

Approximately 100 Ukrainian families are being housed in the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet.