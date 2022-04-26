‘This has been the best year of my life’, says Cork dad who received kidney from donor

A FATHER of one has shed light on how organ donation changed his life in a way he never believed possible.

Paul McCarthy from Carrigaline confessed he had almost given up hope after spending four years on the transplant waiting list. He reflected on his experiences more than a year after his kidney transplant to mark Organ Donor Awareness Week 2022.

The initiative takes place from April 23 to April 30 and is organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland. This year’s campaign features photographs of people from all walks of life enjoying a collective 410 years of extra life courtesy of organ donors.

Paul, whose wife Patsy and daughter Molly supported him during his time on the transplant waiting list, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2008. The discovery was made during a routine medical, conducted through his health insurance.

The monumental sculptor explained that it wasn’t a huge concern at the time as the disease often only develops over decades. Unfortunately, Paul’s kidneys declined much faster than anticipated. By 2017 the disease had taken a significant toll on his physical health, leading to the removal of one of his kidneys. He suffered a heart attack in hospital and lost four and a half stone in weight.

“To this day I’m convinced it was the stress of everything that I went through,” he said of the heart attack.

What followed was an extremely disheartening period for Paul who feared he might never be called for a transplant.

Speaking of his time on dialysis he said: “The blood was too thick which meant the machine was always stopping and starting. I was going home with tubes coming out of my chest. A lot of the people using the same taxi as me to get to dialysis died in the interim. I’d always notice the person who wasn’t there anymore and that got me very down.

“I had been four years on the transplant list. There were people I knew who got a new kidney after six weeks and I was starting to think I wouldn’t make it out at all.”

Kidney recipient Paul McCarthy pictured with daughter Molly and wife Patsy at their home in Rockboro Heights Carrigaline. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Luckily, that day finally arrived in February of last year.

“I’ll never forget it,” he said. “It was during the height of Covid. Patsy and Molly wanted to stay in the hotel nearby but there were PCR results needed which they couldn’t get their hands on at the time. It was stressful getting up in the car. Patsy even ended up forgetting her suitcase because there was so much going on. I think my 16-year-old daughter was the calmest out of all of us.”

'When I get my transplant I’d like to finally marry my partner': Denis hoping for second chance https://t.co/CCbp93QNHM — EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) April 25, 2022

Finally receiving the transplant was initially a bitter-sweet experience for Paul.

“I thought I’d be laughing and joking but all I could think about was this family who had lost the person they loved. We lit a candle for the donor and their family on the anniversary of the transplant. I plan to do the same on every transplant anniversary for the rest of my life.”

Paul said he is glad to be able to take care of his family the way they took care of him.

“Molly is deep in her ways. Although she never expressed worry I can see now that she must have been because she always wants to be around me. We do what we call ‘daddy and daughter’ days that usually entail shopping and a meal. She is a wonderful child.

“This really has been the best year of my life.”

Kidney transplant recipient Paul McCarthy pictured at his at his home in Rockboro Heights Carrigaline. Picture: Howard Crowdy

He extended his gratitude to the Irish Kidney Association for helping them during their darkest hours.

“During the four years I was on dialysis I had nothing. That’s why I was grateful to the Irish Kidney Association who let us avail of their holiday homes in Tralee and Killarney. We couldn’t holiday abroad at the time because of the situation but it gave us a chance to get away from home for a while.”

Those who wish to support organ donation can do so by carrying the organ donor card, permitting the inclusion of Code 115 on their driver’s licence, or installing the ‘digital organ donor card’ App on their smartphone. Organ Donor Cards can be requested by visiting the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or to your phone. Readers can also contact the Irish Kidney Association by phone on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.