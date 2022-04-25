Woman goes on trial for murder of toddler in Cork

A woman in her late thirties has gone on trial charged with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in July of 2019.

Karen Harrington, with an address at Lakelands Crescent in Mahon in Cork, was arraigned at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork this morning.

The trial is being presided over by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.

Ms Harrington (38) pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder of the toddler on the July 5, 2019 at Elderwood Park on Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city.

The case is expected to last up to five weeks. It will involve the calling of over 100 witnesses.

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5, 2019 and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died a few hours later.

The Prosecuting Counsel in the case is Sean Gillane SC with assistance from Junior Counsel Donal O’Sullivan.

The defence is being represented by Brendan Grehan SC with Junior Counsel Paula McCarthy.

The jury is comprised of seven men and five women.

The trial will get underway this afternoon.

Members of the family of the deceased were in the courtroom for the arraignment.