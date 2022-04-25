Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 12:58

Woman goes on trial for murder of toddler in Cork

The case is expected to last up to five weeks.
Woman goes on trial for murder of toddler in Cork

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5, 2019 and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died a few hours later. Pic from Provision

Olivia Kelleher

A woman in her late thirties has gone on trial charged with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in July of 2019.

Karen Harrington, with an address at Lakelands Crescent in Mahon in Cork, was arraigned at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork this morning. 

The trial is being presided over by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.

Ms Harrington (38) pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder of the toddler on the July 5, 2019 at Elderwood Park on Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city. 

The case is expected to last up to five weeks. It will involve the calling of over 100 witnesses.

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5, 2019 and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died a few hours later.

The Prosecuting Counsel in the case is Sean Gillane SC with assistance from Junior Counsel Donal O’Sullivan. 

The defence is being represented by Brendan Grehan SC with Junior Counsel Paula McCarthy. 

The jury is comprised of seven men and five women. 

The trial will get underway this afternoon. 

Members of the family of the deceased were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

More in this section

Hospital corridor with gurneys Cork hospital records highest number of patients on trolleys
Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar
Cork traffic latest: Jack Lynch Tunnel fully reopened following incident  Cork traffic latest: Jack Lynch Tunnel fully reopened following incident 
cork court
Union Hall RNLI launch to vessel in difficulty off West Cork

Union Hall RNLI launch to vessel in difficulty off West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more