Cork hospital records highest number of patients on trolleys

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department (ED).

According to the INMO Trolley Watch figures, there were 57 patients waiting in the ED for a bed at the hospital at 8am on Monday morning.

The second-highest number of patients waiting on a bed were recorded at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where 51 patients were waiting on trolleys in the ED.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 19 patients waiting in the ED for a bed at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and at Bantry General Hospital, there were six patients waiting in wards elsewhere for a bed.

Nationally, there were 444 admitted patients waiting for beds on Monday morning, with 352 patients waiting in the emergency departments and 92 waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.