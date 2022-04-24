Taoiseach offers 'warmest congratulations' to Macron on second term

Taoiseach Micheál Martin offered “warmest congratulations” to French President Emmanuel Macron who won a second term on Sunday.

Mr Macron defended the presidency from Marine Le Pen.

Mr Martin said: “I have expressed my warmest congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory in today’s French Presidential election.

“At a time when Europe faces many challenges, not least the war in Ukraine, it is important that we have a President in Paris who is as committed as he is to the fundamental values of the European Union and to its success.” The Taoiseach complemented Mr Macron on his first term legacy.

“Throughout his first term in office, he has offered strong, decisive and principled leadership. I very much look forward to this continuing and to working closely with him in the coming years.” Acknowledging the close relationship between France and Ireland, Mr Martin said: “France and Ireland are good friends and partners, France is our nearest neighbour in the EU. We are like-minded on many issues, including our ambition on climate action and our commitment to an EU that works well and that delivers for its citizens.

“Most importantly, France and Ireland are strongly committed to the success of the European project which remains the bedrock of prosperity and well-being on our continent.

“With crisis on our borders, it is has never been more vital that we remain a beacon of democracy and of hope in our neighbourhood and to the world.”