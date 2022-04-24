Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 20:56

Taoiseach offers 'warmest congratulations' to Macron on second term

Mr Martin said: “I have expressed my warmest congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory in today’s French Presidential election."
Taoiseach offers 'warmest congratulations' to Macron on second term

Mr Martin said: “I have expressed my warmest congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory in today’s French Presidential election. (Gonzalo Fuentes; Pool via AP)

Roisin Burke

Taoiseach Micheál Martin offered “warmest congratulations” to French President Emmanuel Macron who won a second term on Sunday.

Mr Macron defended the presidency from Marine Le Pen.

Mr Martin said: “I have expressed my warmest congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory in today’s French Presidential election.

“At a time when Europe faces many challenges, not least the war in Ukraine, it is important that we have a President in Paris who is as committed as he is to the fundamental values of the European Union and to its success.” The Taoiseach complemented Mr Macron on his first term legacy.

“Throughout his first term in office, he has offered strong, decisive and principled leadership. I very much look forward to this continuing and to working closely with him in the coming years.” Acknowledging the close relationship between France and Ireland, Mr Martin said: “France and Ireland are good friends and partners, France is our nearest neighbour in the EU. We are like-minded on many issues, including our ambition on climate action and our commitment to an EU that works well and that delivers for its citizens.

“Most importantly, France and Ireland are strongly committed to the success of the European project which remains the bedrock of prosperity and well-being on our continent.

“With crisis on our borders, it is has never been more vital that we remain a beacon of democracy and of hope in our neighbourhood and to the world.”

Read More

Taoiseach visits 100 Ukrainian families housed in Millstreet arena

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Cork prepares to welcome New Jersey Governor 
Beautiful modern hotel room Cork hotels battle ‘tsunami of rising costs’ but tourism demand from American market has increased
Taoiseach visits 100 Ukrainian families housed in Millstreet arena Taoiseach visits 100 Ukrainian families housed in Millstreet arena
corkmicheal martinpoliticscork politics
<p>A woman in the US who accidentally dropped her mobile phone into the hole of a pit toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Wire</p>

Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more