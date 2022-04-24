Taoiseach visits 100 Ukrainian families housed in Millstreet arena

Micheál Martin has said that while Ireland has been very helpful in its response to the plight of Ukrainian refugees, we have to do more for them.

On a visit to the new refugee centre in Millstreet Co Cork, the Taoiseach detailed some of his conversations with mothers of children who he said had spent weeks living in basements in silence and with the lights off for fear of being found by Russian soldiers.

“One woman actually said to me that when they hear planes going overhead they get a shudder and they get nervous,” he said.

“So, in the first instance, Ireland is offering respite from that war, from that trauma."

Questioned on Ireland’s capacity to accommodate the 25,000 Ukrainian refugees already here Mr Martin pointed to the new Millstreet centre describing it as an example of Ireland’s “innovative” approach to the refugee housing crisis.

The Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD meeting with Ukrainian arrivals Diana Ikonnikova and Iryna Brunova and their pet dogs on a visit to the Millstreet Emergency Accomodation Centre today. Photograph by Eamon Ward

There are growing concerns about Ireland’s ability to accommodate refugees.

Although there have been about 25,000 pledges to the Irish Red Cross since February 25, 3,800 — 16% — have been withdrawn by families who changed their minds. This has led to suggestions that people could be paid to house refugees.

Mr Martin said handling the response to the refugee crisis must be “multi-departmental” within government.

“In two months an awful lot has been achieved, it’s quite unprecedented coming out of the covid situation as well. We can do more in terms of coordinating. We are still not out of the emergency phase of this in respect of what has happened.”

Approximately 100 Ukrainian families are being housed in the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet.

The Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD meeting with Ukrainian arrivals Natalia Danylink, Irina Zhuzha and her daughter Ivanna on a visit to the Millstreet Emergency Accomodation Centre today. Photograph by Eamon Ward

“I’ve been very moved to meet with so many of the Ukrainian residents here, so many families who have flown the war in Ukraine and one cannot but be struck by their basic, simple gratitude articulated so eloquently and sincerely,” he said.

“The sense of peace and safety and security they have here now for their children – that’s very clear in the conversations we had.

“Their gratitude and what has overwhelmed them - and I need to say this - is the kindness of the Irish people, saying they are so kind here.

“We have more to do and there is much to be done but in two months Ireland has responded well and I want to thank the public servants across all of our agencies, across all of our government departments.”