Stage taking shape as Ed comes to Rebel city

STAGE set up is well underway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of two big concerts this week.

Ed Sheeran is set to play the Cork venue on Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29.

Crews have been on site since last week setting up the stage in the centre of the GAA pitch.

The stage is circular, with a rotating platform, and six T-shaped ramps reaching out into the crowd area.

Large screens in the shape of plectrums are also expected to hang over the stage to project images from the stage.

PIC: Larry Cummins.

Ed Sheeran played in Croke Park over the weekend, with fans saying afterward it was a brilliant night. He will play Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week, and will then play both Thomond Park in Limerick and Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast in May.

People attending are reminded to download their tickets from Ticketmaster to their phone in advance of show day.

Tickets for Páirc Uí Chaoimh remain on sale at ticketmaster.ie.