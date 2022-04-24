Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 14:16

Man to appear in court following armed robbery in Cork

At approximately 7.15pm yesterday evening a lone male entered the business premises on Main Street, Ballincollig armed with a weapon and threatened the staff members. 
Gardaí in Togher have arrested one man following an armed robbery that occurred at a business premises on Main Street, Ballincollig, Cork on the evening of Saturday April 23. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

He left the scene in a taxi with a number of items of property.

In a follow up search of the area Gardaí arrested one man in his late 30s and the property from the premises was located. 

He was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear tomorrow morning at Cork City Court, Court Number 1, at 10.30am.

The investigation is ongoing.

