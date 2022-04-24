Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

Anne Rabbitte set to meet Cork principals to discuss disability services

The meeting comes in the wake of a public meeting in Cork earlier this month which saw angry scenes as Ms Rabbitte met parents and teachers of children with disabilities.
Anne Rabbitte set to meet Cork principals to discuss disability services

Anne Rabbitte TD, Minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth at a meeting in Cork this month which discussed disability services. 

Donal O’Keeffe

ANNE Rabbitte, the junior disabilities minister, is due to meet the principals of Cork schools that have previously lost therapists, as well as the principal of one special needs school that has never had any therapists.

The meeting is set to take place on Monday in Limerick and comes in the wake of a public meeting in Cork earlier this month which saw angry scenes as Ms Rabbitte met parents and teachers of children with disabilities.

At the meeting in Cork, Ms Rabbitte — the minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth — was told by school principals that since the introduction of the HSE’s progressing disabilities scheme, up to 60 therapists, — including speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists — had been removed from schools in Cork.

Ms Rabbitte told the meeting that the HSE had given her a figure of 14.5 therapists (whole-time equivalents) removed from Cork schools, but she said she accepted that this might not be an accurate figure.

Carrigaline Special Needs Community School, a purpose-built special needs school which opened last year, has not had any therapists.

The public meeting in Cork heard repeated calls for the scrapping of the progressing disabilities scheme, with parents claiming it had regressed service provision and voicing a number of strong criticisms that no representative from the HSE was in attendance at the meeting.

A spokesperson for the HSE told The Echo: “Due to short notice, a representative from the HSE was unavailable to attend this forum and the minister’s office was advised.”

Cork North Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil’s special education spokesperson, said that Ms Rabbitte had given a clear commitment at the Cork meeting that she would arrange a meeting between school principals and the HSE.

“She made the commitment that she would set up a meeting between the principals and the HSE by the end of the month, and she has lived up to that commitment,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Read More

Cork school denied traffic warden due to budget 'will bring city to standstill' with protest if necessary

More in this section

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2022 - London 'We'll show you around the northside': Cork boys urge Ed to turn Rebel Red in new rap
Watch: Getting ahead for Ed! Páirc Uí Chaoimh gets kitted out for Sheeran gigs Watch: Getting ahead for Ed! Páirc Uí Chaoimh gets kitted out for Sheeran gigs
'The Two Norries' podcast pair bring Cork charm to The Late Late 'The Two Norries' podcast pair bring Cork charm to The Late Late
<p>The HPSC said that although PCR positive confirmed cases and antigen-positive cases have decreased compared to the preceding week, they remain high.</p>

More than 2,500 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more