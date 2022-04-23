Róisín O to perform in Cork following launch of her new album

Having previously immersed herself in other successful collaborations as the lead singer of the band Thanks Brother and as part of Irish Women in Harmony, the album marks Róisín’s return as a solo artist.
IRISH singer, songwriter and musician, Róisín O has announced a Cork gig to promote her new album which comes out next week.
Róisín returns to Cork on May 5, performing at Le Cabaret on Washington St.
Her long-awaited sophomore album, Courageous is described as “a musical autobiography charting the last few years of the singer-songwriter’s life – dealing with loss, heartache, break-ups, letting go and ultimately finding hope”.
Having previously immersed herself in other successful collaborations as the lead singer of the band Thanks Brother and as part of Irish Women in Harmony, the album marks Róisín’s return as a solo artist.
“This record has been about eight years in the making. “Since my debut album I’ve made a lot of different career moves but in 2021 I finally decided to come back to my solo career as Róisín O,” Róisín commented ahead of the new album release on April 29.
“Releasing a second album had always been a daunting thought, something I kept putting at arm’s length.
“After writing the first single Heart + Bones in 2020, the songs just poured out of me and the time finally felt right to release my second album.
“The pandemic affected so many people in different ways and for me, it really gave me the time to take stock and reassess why I was doing this in the first place,” she said.
“Every song on this album has an underlying theme of bravery and it has taken a lot of courage to finally get to this point in my career. I took the long road but I’m so proud to be releasing my sophomore album Courageous,” she continued.
Róisín’s brand-new single Better Now, available to listen to now was produced by Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas), Cormac Butler (Gavin James, James Vincent McMorrow) and Lar Kaye (All Tvvins, True Tides) and mixed by Phil Magee (Kodaline, The Script).
Tickets to Róisín O’s gig at Le Cabaret are priced at €20 plus booking fee and are available via Ticketmaster.
