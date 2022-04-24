Two Cork groups named finalists in RTÉ drama festival

TWO Cork drama groups have been named as finalists for this year's RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival.

The annual Athlone-based festival, now in its 70th year, was launched in recent days at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

Kilworth's Palace Players drama group and the Kilmeen Drama Group, which is based in Rossmore, will both compete at the festival from May 5 to 13.

Palace Players will present their work ‘Chapatti’ at the festival. Chapatti, by Christian O'Reilly, is a poignant exploration of the importance of human companionship.

The Kilmeen Drama Group will present Tom Murphy’s ‘Conversations on a Homecoming', which takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery as friends gather after an absence of 10 years.

"The need for us as society to gather and share our stories was never more important than in these times of great change. The passion, dedication and camaraderie of the people involved in groups up and down the country is one of our nation's greatest assets," said Mark O’Brien, Executive Director, Abbey Theatre.

The final awards will take place on May 14.