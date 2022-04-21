Tributes paid to former Lady Mayoress of Cork Esther O'Sullivan

THE death of Esther O'Sullivan, wife of beloved former Cork TD Toddy O'Sullivan, has been announced.

Ms O'Sullivan passed away on April 20 at her home in The Lough surrounded by her family.

The mother of three was a former Lady Mayoress of Cork as well as a former Post Mistress of the Bandon Road Post Office.

According to an obituary posted by her family, Ms O'Sullivan leaves behind her daughters Kay and Deirdre, her son Seán, a number of dear siblings, and her adored grandchildren.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, paid tribute to Ms O'Sullivan earlier today.

"It is with great sadness I learned of the passing of Esther O’Sullivan, former Lady Mayoress of Cork, and so soon after the death of her beloved Toddy," Cllr Kelleher said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time. Suaimhneas síoraí go raibh ag a hanam dílis."

Ms O'Sullivan's husband Toddy was laid to rest last December at the age of 87.

A major political figure in the 1980s and 1990s, Mr O'Sullivan served as a Labour TD for 16 years and was Lord Mayor of Cork from 1980 to 1981.

At the time of his passing, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described him as a "mentor and friend".

A requiem mass for Ms O'Sullivan will take place tomorrow, April 22, at 12pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/thelough.