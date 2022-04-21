Free book bag is ready for all kids starting school at county Cork libraries

CORK County Council is inviting families of children starting school in September to avail of a free Book Bag at their local Cork County Council library.

As part of a new initiative, a ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ is available free for every child starting school in 2022 to help them to prepare for this big step.

Each ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ contains three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable to be yourself; a story card on going to the library; a postcard the child can write or draw on and send to their new teacher, or bring to give to the teacher on their first day at school; their very own library card and special ‘My Little Library’ cardholder. Book bags are available in both Irish and English.

Inviting all children starting school this year to come and collect their Book Bag, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, said, “I am delighted to see Cork County Council Library Service partaking in this initiative and look forward to seeing our newest library members collect their book bags and embark on a lifetime journey of reading and learning.

“Our Library Service offers storytimes, classes, events, and countless opportunities to fuel the imagination and explore one’s creativity right on our doorsteps.

“This initiative also presents an opportunity for parents to bring older or younger children along to join the library to borrow their own books. I hope this will be the first visit of many for these young readers and their families, as they discover all that their local library has to offer.”

Invitations will be issued to all children starting school in September to call and collect their Little Library pack from their local Cork County Council Library branch or mobile library from this week.

The ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ initiative is a collaboration between libraries and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as part of the First 5 Strategy.